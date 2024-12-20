Sacramento man who murdered wife while children were asleep sentenced 40 years to life in prison

By Lindsay Weber

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KCRA) — A man convicted of murdering his wife while her four children were asleep inside the home was sentenced to prison on Wednesday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

Just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2020, deputies responded to an apartment in the 5700 block of Callie Lane, after the man, Shakel Beasley, called 911 and said his wife needed help.

In dispatch audio, an operator said, “He’s talking to the voices in his head and is asking if deputies are going to be aggressive. He said he will not be aggressive, and advised there are four kids asleep at the location in addition to him and his wife.”

When deputies arrived, they found his wife, 27-year-old Kymeshia Beasley, inside the apartment shot at least once. They tried to perform life-saving measures, but she died at the scene.

Loved ones told KCRA 3 that Kymeshia was a loving mother of four children. She loved cooking, traveling and was described as a devoted mother and true friend.

According to the sheriff’s office, the four children were not physically harmed during the shooting.

Shakel Beasley pled no contest to 2nd-degree murder and admitted a firearm allegation, the DA’s office said.

He was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.