Santa Cruz County man dies after being trapped under debris during high surf

By Ricardo Tovar

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — California State Parks says a man is dead after being pulled out of debris Monday.

It was called out to Sunset State Beach at around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a man under debris. He was pulled out by emergency responders and later died of his injuries.

State parks believes the high surf caused a massive wave that trapped the man under the debris.

The man was only identified as a person from Santa Cruz County.

The identity of the person will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

