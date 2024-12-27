117 arrested, $38K in goods recovered in statewide retail theft operation

By Jonathan Ayestas

WOODLAND, California (KCRA) — Several law enforcement agencies across the state, including in Woodland, performed a day-long organized retail theft operation to crack down on would-be thieves, the California Highway Patrol said.

A release from CHP said on Dec. 20, officers statewide arrested a total of 117 people in connection with organized retail theft. The charges included petty theft, grand theft, organized retail crime, auto theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The retail theft busts led to officers recovering about $38,000 worth of stolen merchandise that included clothing, shoes and fragrances, CHP said. Officers also seized two illegal guns and recovered three stolen vehicles.

“Through proactive enforcement operations and strong partnerships with local law enforcement and retailers, we were able to protect the state’s businesses and consumers during one of the busiest times of the year,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee in the written release. “Our efforts send a clear message that retail theft in California will not be tolerated.”

The agencies involved in the operation include:

Hemet Police Department Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Los Angeles Police Department Glendale Police Department Bakersfield Police Department Woodland Police Department Walnut Creek Police Department Livermore Police Department San Ramon Police Department

CHP said 56 different retail organizations also assisted in improving in-store security and reporting. Officers also increased their presence in busy shopping areas to discourage people from trying to steal.

Since its creation in 2019, CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force has been involved in 3,200 investigations and more than 3,500 arrests, the agency said.

The task force has also recovered about 1.3 million stolen goods valued at $51.3 million, CHP said.

