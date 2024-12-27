Food trucks temporarily banned in parts of Kansas City, Kansas due to grease dumping

By Krista Tatschl

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — Starting Friday, food trucks will be banned from a few blocks in Kansas City, Kansas, due to excessive grease being dumped into sewers.

The ban affects part of South 18th Street, from Wilson to Grandview boulevards, and will last for 60 days.

“This particular scenario—we don’t know who’s doing it—we’re just dealing with the aftermath,” said Wyandotte County Environmental Services Director Jeff Miles, showing the mucky sewer buildup underground near 18th and Central.

The biggest problem is grease being dumped into the sewers.

The city says some of it is coming from food trucks, leading to the temporary ban in this area.

“We need to get in there and clean it from top to bottom,” Miles said.

Food trucks do not require a FOG permit — a fats, oils and grease permit — like restaurants do, making their waste harder to track.

Food truck owners were informed a week ago that they needed to move.

“Right now, we’re trying to find a spot,” said Ernesto Parra, a food truck owner. “I don’t use oil or grease; I use charcoal.”

Food truck owners say they’ll just move a few blocks.

The city says if food trucks don’t move in time, they could be charged with trespassing.

Anyone caught illegally dumping faces a $2,500 fine, a city official said.

