Several sent to hospital after chemical exposure at cheese plant in Clovis

By Vince Rodriguez

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KOAT) — Several people were sent to the hospital after an incident at Southwest Cheese in Curry County near Clovis.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, 8.67 gallons of acid was spilled and mixed with .61 gallons of chlorine at the facility due to an equipment malfunction.

20 employees were injured in the incident. 14 of those 20 were transported to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis and Roosevelt General Hospital in Portales.

Clovis Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Team and New Mexico State Police are working with Southwest Cheese in clearing the chemicals.

