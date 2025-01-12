Restaurant donating drink sales proceeds to California fire relief efforts

By Paul Burton

Click here for updates on this story

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — As wildfires continue to cause destruction in California, people and businesses in Massachusetts are looking for ways to help victims. One restaurant in Cambridge is doing its part to support relief efforts by donating proceeds from part of their menu.

Source Restaurants, located on Church Street in Harvard Square, is donating all the money from their Perfect Harmony Drink.

“We are going to be donating our proceeds from the Perfect Harmony to go out to the families and all of the people out in California to help get them back on their feet,” owner Brian Kavorkian said.

The restaurant is partnering with World Central Kitchen, which provides hot food and cold drinks to first responders on the frontlines of the fires.

Kavorkian says he’s happy to know their impact is now being felt and fed across the country.

“Terrifying and one of the worst things I’ve ever seen, and I lived in California, so seeing that makes me feel so sad for all the people that I know out there,” he said.

Source Restaurants prides itself on supporting nearby communities by using products that are within 100 miles of their restaurant, so they said they are more than happy to help people who will need to rebuild in other communities.

“It means a lot to me to give back there, especially to the communities, because you know the struggles that the people are going through, and it’s going to be so hard to get your life back on track,” he said.

Brian says Source Restaurants will be donating the proceeds from The Perfect Harmony Drink from now until the end of the month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.