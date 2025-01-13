Man charged after woman found dead in garbage cart

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a 40-year-old woman found dead in a garbage cart.

Johnny Williams, 57, is accused of first-degree intentional homicide, as party of a crime.

On Dec. 2, the victim — identified as Myeisha Moore — was found dead inside a garbage cart in an alley behind Bethany Lutheran Church near North 38th and West Lloyd Street.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video put Williams at the scene. Video reportedly captured Williams walking with the victim before he was seen wheeling the garbage cart into the alley.

Williams reportedly returned to the scene and attempted to light it on fire.

The complaint says Williams initially provided investigators with the wrong name but later admitted he gave a false name. During an interview, the complaint says Williams acknowledged it was him in the surveillance videos. However, told investigators the garbage cart did not have a body inside.

In court Friday, Jan. 10, a judge set Williams’ bond at $350,000. He’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 16.

