Deputy faces murder charge after teen killed

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — A first and second-degree murder charge was filed on Monday against Otero County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Diaz-Austin after a teen was shot and killed along Highway 70.

The shooting left 17-year-old Elijah Hadley dead in June 2024 after Diaz-Austin fired several shots. Dozens held rallies outside the Otero County Sheriff’s Office to protest the shooting.

It was found Hadley was shot 19 times during the deputy response. Hadley was found to toss an airsoft pistol to the side before he was fatally shot.

“This is going to be one of the most, if not, the most significant police shooting cases in New Mexico in a long time,” KOAT Legal Expert John Day said.

The charges were filed by the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, who will help prosecute the case. The Twelfth Judicial District requested Bernalillo County to investigate if charges were warranted.

The fatal shooting happened in late June 2024. Bernalillo County DA Sam Bregman will assist Chief Deputy District Attorney Natalie Lyon with prosecuting.

The Hadley family released a statement in light of the charges against Diaz-Austin.

“The family of 17-year-old Elijah Hadley hopes the District Attorney’s decision to charge Otero County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Diaz-Austin with First Degree Murder is a step towards justice. Elijah was a son, brother, uncle, nephew, friend, student, artist, and a good person. The deputy shot Elijah 20 times — at least 15 of those shots came as he laid on the ground, bleeding, unarmed, and screaming in pain. We demand accountability, and we will not stop until justice is done.”

“This is a case where we have the actual video,” Day added. “People can watch this for themselves, make up their own minds. Was this a cold blooded execution of a young man who didn’t pose any threat to the officer? Or was this a justifiable shooting by a police officer of a 17 year old man with a with a BB gun?”

KOAT reached out to the Otero County Sheriff’s office to learn about Diaz-Austin’s current employment. Requests for comment were not immediately returned.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.