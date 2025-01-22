Iowa cheerleader carried off court on stretcher during Hawkeyes’ game against Minnesota

By KCCI Staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — There was a scary situation in Carver-Hawkeye Arena Tuesday night when a male cheerleader for the Hawkeyes had to be carted off the court on a stretcher after a stunt gone wrong during Iowa’s game against Minnesota.

The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman posted on X that the cheerleader was performing backflips when he apparently landed on his head.

David Eickholt said the cheerleader “hit the ground hard” but gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was carried off the court.

We do not know any other details about the cheerleader’s condition or potential injuries.

The Hawkeyes lost to the Golden Gophers 72-67.

