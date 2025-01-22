Man arrested, accused of shooting Wendy’s employee over cold fries

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville man is facing charges after police say he shot a Wendy’s employee over cold fries.

Monjah James-Wooten, 25, is accused of shooting the employee at the Wendy’s on Dixie Highway on Jan. 6.

According to an arrest slip, James-Wooten got into an argument with an employee in the drive-thru over cold fries. It goes on to say that James-Wooten then went into the store and fired a shot at the employee.

Police said the employee returned fire at James-Wooten, which is when he fired multiple rounds, hitting the woman. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Louisville Metro Police Department was able to identify James-Wooten through surveillance footage.

Another woman, who said she was with James-Wooten at the time of the shooting, reached out to police and said she had been shot as well.

Police said he turned himself in last Friday.

He is charged with two counts of assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for James-Wooten on Jan. 28.

