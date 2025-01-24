Police investigating reported rape in residential hall on University of Arkansas campus

By Jacob Murphy

Click here for updates on this story

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS/KHOG) — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an alleged rape that was reported on Monday.

According to a UAPD crime log, the rape was reported in the Maple Hill South residential building.

UAPD Assistant Chief Matt Mills says that no additional info can be released because of the ongoing investigation, but did share the process of building a case in a situation like this.

“The first thing that we do is we want to talk to the survivor, get all the information, identify suspects and witnesses, and then follow up interviews with all of them,” Mills said. “The case will be sent over to the prosecutor’s office at the county to determine whether or not charges will be filed.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.