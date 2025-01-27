Man shot multiple times confronting alleged thieves, police say

By Ricardo Tovar

HOLLISTER, California (KSBW) — The Hollister Police Department said they are investigating a case where a man was shot several times after confronting several people suspected of breaking into his vehicle.

The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday near 400 Meridian Street. Officers arrived and located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The person was given on-site treatment and was taken to a trauma center.

Police said the victim had confronted at least four unknown people and asked for them to return an item he believed they had stolen from his vehicle.

This led to a physical altercation and the eventual shooting of the victim. The three individuals then fled the area.

A search between the police department and San Benito County Sheriff’s Office was conducted but none of the individuals involved were found.

The wanted individuals were described ad Hispanic males in their late teens to early twenties standing at around 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police said they were wearing dark clothing.

It appears only one of the individuals shot the victim. However, the rest could face multiple charges including conspiracy.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-636-4330.

