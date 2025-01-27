Ongoing water woes prevent some in Acadiana from returning to normal after blizzard

By Wil Herren

LAFAYETTE PARISH, Louisiana (KADN) — Many communities across Acadiana are dealing with boil water advisories and low water pressure, with water service turned off altogether in some places in the wake of the blizzard coupled with below-freezing temps.

The snow has come and gone, so lots of people feel it’s time to get back to the usual grind minus all the white stuff and cold temperatures. But in communities like Scott and Youngsville, getting back to normal means getting the water flowing again without the loss of service, low pressure, and boil orders.

“Just the best thing ever, ‘cause I didn’t buy enough and I’m out, with the boil water advisory,” said Brenda Gremillioe. “Scott is always so good about doing these things for us.”

Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard was asked about some of the issues his residents are facing and what needs to take place in order to get back on track.

“We are still under a boil advisory,” he said. “We will probably be under a boil advisory through Sunday. The pressure on the system looks like it has risen, which will allow us to submit samples. It probably won’t happen until tomorrow (Saturday) and that’s a 24-hour window that they have to let it sit before they can actually release the results. So, we’re hoping to lift that boil advisory on Sunday. Again, assuming everything remains the same.”

Mayor Richard wants people on the outskirts of the area as well to know they are welcome.

“That is not just for the City of Scott. We are encouraging anyone in the outer-lying areas of the northwest portion of the parish to come out and gather water as well. Because the North Water District is under some pretty stringent rules right now, in regards to water, and that’s for those who don’t even have water,” he explained.

Along with bottled water, the City of Scott is also providing potable water that can be used for drinking or household needs.

Yancy Landry, who has been helping with the potable water, had some tips for residents.

“I’ve seen people bring pots and pans, stuff like that, and the lids don’t seal,” he said. “Just make sure it’s sealed, so it don’t get in your car.”

One man who showed up to get water was happy about the community he lives in.

“Oh, it’s great; the water pressure is so low right now,” said David Lejeune. “We just lucky to be living in Scott and they doing this for us.”

The people of Youngsville are also going through some of the same stresses Scott is dealing with.

“I think this is the best thing they have ever done,” said Kerry Close. “People really need this kind of service. We have a great community here.”

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter has been paying attention to water failures and the efforts of the first responders helping out.

“This water is being distributed because our system is one of over 100 across the state under a boil water advisory,” he said. “People have been appreciative for the water, and, of course, for those firefighters that are helping distribute.”

Mayor Ritter also had a message for those who have failed to listen to the calls for water conservation.

“My advice today, with the temperatures warming, the sun is out, we are going through all of our utility accounts and we’re looking for unusual usage. Dripping a faucet is one thing but we’re noticing numerous accounts where the volume is clearly more than a stream. We’re contacting those residents, asking them to really discontinue that constant usage of water. Yesterday was the highest production day of LUS, in terms of water, in their system’s history. So, it’s clear that residents across the Lafayette Utilities Systems have been utilizing more water than normal,” he noted.

It seems like the mayor’s constituents are also ready for things to get back to normal.

“By Monday, everything should be back to normal, we’re hoping,” said Todd Istre. “We are hoping Monday, maybe Sunday. We don’t know.”

The president of the Rotary Club was also on hand to help pass out water to the people of Youngsville. She had advice for those who were looking for information.

“People wanting to know how to get more information who aren’t on social media, go to youngsville.us to sign up for text alerts, email alerts from the city’s website,” said Jamie Creed, president of the Youngsville Rotary Club. And also there’s one from the parish that gets out alerts. So please, also share with your friends and family that are in Lafayette Parish and Youngsville especially.”

As the temperatures begin to rise, the hope is that water pressure will go back up and water systems around Acadiana will stabilize.

