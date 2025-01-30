Skip to Content
Dog rescued after falling 200 feet down Cascade Falls

Cecilio Padilla

    EL DORADO COUNTY, California (KOVR) — Search and rescue crews were determined to pull an injured dog out of a precarious situation near Emerald Bay over the weekend.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, late on the morning of Jan. 25, they got a 911 call from a hiker who reported that his dog “Moscow” had slid down Cascade Falls.

Moscow was alive but seriously injured after the about 200-foot fall.

Crews from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit and animal control – along with a drone from South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue – soon responded for the rescue effort.

While a good Samaritan who was out ice climbing tended to Moscow at the base of the falls, rescue crews made their way out to the dog.

Moscow was soon secured in a backpack specifically made for transporting animals. Rescuers then hiked the dog out to safety.

The sheriff’s office noted that Moscow was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is now doing well.

