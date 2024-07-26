Local students honored with July 2024 ‘Do the Right Thing’ award
Some local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing Award" which is a partnership between Palm Springs police and News Channel 3.
Congratulations to Katherine de Leon Rivera, Gregorio Corona, Juan Gonzalez Santos, and Xander Roman.
The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.
If you know a student who you believe should be recognized, click here to nominate them.