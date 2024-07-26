Skip to Content
Do The Right Thing

Local students honored with July 2024 ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

By
Published 1:52 PM

Some local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing Award" which is a partnership between Palm Springs police and News Channel 3. 

Congratulations to Katherine de Leon Rivera, Gregorio Corona, Juan Gonzalez Santos, and Xander Roman.

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.  

If you know a student who you believe should be recognized, click here to nominate them.

Article Topic Follows: Do The Right Thing

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content