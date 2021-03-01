Gillian Anderson’s American accent throws some people off

Entertainment

The Golden Globes helped remind some people that Gillian Anderson was born in Chicago.

Anderson won for best supporting actress in a TV series for her role as Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s “The Crown.”

She accepted the award using her American accent which tickled Twitter.

Writer and culture editor for New Zealand’s “The Spinoff TV” Sam Brooks tweeted “Gillian Anderson picked her American accent for tonight, clearly.”

Anderson was born in the US, and grew up in Puerto Rico and London before returning to the States.

While the American series “The X Files” made her a star, she has had plenty of roles in British productions including Netflix’s dramedy “Sex Education,” BBC’s “Bleak House” adaptation and the crime drama “The Fall” which was set in Northern Island.

Anderson has lived in London now for years.

Her ability to be able to switch from an American to a British accent has long fascinated people and in 2009 she told British paper “The Telegraph” that “even on the phone my accent will change.”

“Part of me wishes I could control it, but I can’t,” she said. “I just slip into one or the other. When I moved to the States I tried hard to cling on to my British accent because it made me different.’