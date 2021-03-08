Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel remake ‘I’m Every Woman’ for International Women’s Day

Entertainment

It’s the remake of all remakes.

Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel, two of music’s most powerful voices, have teamed up for a new version of Khan’s iconic 1978 single, “I’m Every Woman,” to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The music video, in partnership with CARE, features leaders and activists Dolores Huerta, Sheryl Sandberg, Laverne Cox and more. CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty.

“International Women’s Day means a lot of things to me. It’s about raising awareness and celebrating women’s achievements — socially, culturally, politically, artistically,” Menzel told CNN in a statement.

“I am truly honored to be here to partner with CARE for International Women’s Day. This organization has been around since World War II. CARE is the creator of the ‘care package’ for god’s sake! To be able to be here with my hero, Chaka Khan, is one of the greatest days for me. I would have been here no matter what, but to be here alongside Chaka, singing one of the greatest songs ever, is a true milestone for me.”

Khan echoed Menzel’s sentiments with her own statement to CNN, “Women, we don’t get enough accolades or enough of this kind of attention. Women should be revered in the highest of ways. Women are the crazy glue holding the stuff together, in the family unit, on this planet, everywhere.”

The #IMEVERYWOMAN will feature a weekly conversation series streaming on Wednesdays this month.