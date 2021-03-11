Niecy Nash talks about falling for ‘hersband’ Jessica Betts

Entertainment

Niecy Nash knows that people were surprised when she married Jessica Betts last August.

“The Claws” star said on Ellen DeGeneres talk show on Wednesday that she and Betts, a singer, were friends for more than four years before they became romantically involved.

“You called her my wife,” Nash told DeGeneres. “I lovingly call her my ‘hersband.'”

Nash said she “broke the internet” with her wedding announcement, later saying, “A lot of people say that, like, ‘Oh, you came out!’ and I say, ‘Well, from out of where?'”

“I wasn’t anywhere to come out of. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men,” Nash said. “I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her.”

The actress said her youngest daughter had her watch a program to learn how Nash identified herself sexually.

“It was a thousand different things you could have called yourself,” Nash joked. “But when I got through watching it she was like ‘Well what are you,’ and I said ‘Confused.'”