Jennifer Garner just got her ears pieced for the first time at 48

Entertainment

“Yes Day” star Jennifer Garner just got her ears pierced.

The actress, 48, said it never really occurred to her to do it sooner and feared her father would get upset with her for putting holes in her ears.

Garner told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show, “I was afraid that my dad would still not like it and he was kind of like, ‘Jennifer, I love anything you do,’ so I was like, ‘Okay.'”

Asked is she likes having her ears pierced, Garner said, “I’m so thrilled by them, I can’t believe it never occurred to me to do this. I love them.” She also lifted her hair to show off a pair of small gold earrings.

It didn’t hurt, she added, telling DeGeneres that a man came over to her house and pierced her ears with a long sharp instrument and not a piercing gun.

That’s not the only quirky quarantine move the actress has made.

She says she and her eldest daughter also dressed up a local fire hydrant and named her Gloria, joking that if that happens to be illegal to come to her house and take her daughter straight to jail.