NeNe Leakes’ husband dead after battle with colon cancer

By Chloe Melas, CNN

NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, 66, has died.

A representative confirmed the news to CNN in a statement Wednesday.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018.

The couple married in 1997, divorced in 2011 and then remarried in 2013. They have one son together.

NeNe, who starred on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has yet to publicly address her husband’s death. Gregg appeared on 12 seasons of the hit show alongside his wife.

