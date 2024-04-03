Travis Kelce says he is ‘the happiest I’ve ever been’ in new interview

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — With three Super Bowl wins, a superstar girlfriend and an upcoming music festival, Travis Kelce is feeling pretty good.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who just enjoyed a vacation in the Bahamas with girlfriend Taylor Swift, shared his joy.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he told the publication. ”I’m a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It’s all the way full.”

Kelce and Swift began capturing the public’s imagination and attention last September when she was first spotted cheering him on at one of his games.

Since then, there’s been plenty of attention on Kelce, though he attributes the wins in his day job to the many opportunities that have come his way, rather than his winning at love.

“It’s just so much fun getting into when you win the Super Bowl, all these doors open, and so I’ve just been going through all these open doors, experiencing life and just appreciating the people that have got me here and also staying high and meeting new faces,” he said.

Kelce is certainly keeping busy. He has his second annual Kelce Jam music festival coming to Kansa City in May, a documentary titled “King Pleasure” that he’s co-producing about late artist Jean-Michel Basquait and plans to open a Prime steakhouse called 1587 next year in partnership with bff and teammate Patrick Mahomes (the name is a combination of their jersey numbers).

All that, and he has training to do for the new football season. This, Kelce said, has him being at “full throttle,” which he doesn’t appear to mind.

“I like it to be up pace. I like to have just exciting things going on,” he said. “And sure enough, I’m out here in the entertainment world trying to dabble into that before I get back locked in on football and knowing that that’s going to be my focus until I’m done playing.”

