Barbra Streisand to release new song for TV series ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’

(CNN) — EGOT-winner Barbra Streisand was moved to make new music for an upcoming television series that both examines history and sheds light on an issue that persists in the present day.

The recent SAG life achievement award recipient has recorded a new song, titled “Love Will Survive,” to be featured in next month’s Peacock series “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” the streamer announced Wednesday.

“Because of the rise in antisemitism around the world today, I wanted to sing ‘Love Will Survive’ in the context of this series, as a way of remembering the six-million souls who were lost less than 80 years ago,” Streisand said in a statement. “And also to say that even in the darkest of times, the power of love can triumph and endure.”

The song was composed by Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer in collaboration with Kara Talve and Walter Afanasieff. With lyrics by Charlie Midnight, it is Streisand’s first-ever recording for a TV series. She is accompanied on the track by the London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by William Ross.

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” based on the novel by Heather Morris, stars Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay.

The series tells the story of a Slovakian Jewish man who becomes a tattooist at Auschwitz and falls in love with a woman while they are both interred at the concentration camp. It chronicles the couple’s quest to “keep each other alive,” according to a logline provided by the streamer.

Streisand, who last released a studio album of new music in 2018, will release “Love Will Survive” via Columbia Records on April 25.

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz” will premiere on Peacock on May 2.

