Paul Mescal played a trivia game about his life against his biggest fan… and lost

(CNN) — Paul Mescal’s biggest fan has certainly proven herself worthy of the title.

This became evident when the “Gladiator II” star played a cheeky trivia game against a woman identified only as Larissa, who runs the popular @paulmescalpics fan account on Instagram.

Larissa is cited in the clip – posted to Instagram from both the @paulmescalpics account as well as the official account for the “Gladiator” movie franchise on Wednesday – as “Paul’s biggest fan,” and she is seen schooling Mescal on several details about his own life when the pair were put to test with some basic biographical questions about the actor.

It was off to a good start for Mescal, who rejoiced when getting the first question correct, saying, “I love how I am celebrating the fact that I am just knowing the answers about my life.”

Things took a hilarious turn from there, when Mescal proceeded to get several questions wrong, including what his first-ever film was and what year he graduated from drama school.

Mescal made sure to get the question about what his favorite food is correct, though, telling Larissa, “I think I get to decide what my favorite dinner is!”

When he realized that he actually graduated from drama school in 2017 instead of what he thought was 2015, Mescal was humbled.

“I got my own life wrong there,” Mescal said. “I lost that comfortably.”

Turning to Larissa, Mescal, with sincerity, said that even though he hates losing, “I lost to a better Paul.”

“I played a little game of “Who Knows Paul Best?” With Paul Mescal and I actually won,” Larissa wrote in the caption for her 175K followers.

