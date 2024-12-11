Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ reboot to premiere at Sundance: See the full festival lineup

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez’s highly anticipated “Kiss of the Spider Woman” remake is set to premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

The Sundance Institute on Wednesday announced their full lineup for the upcoming fest, with projects from Lopez, Benedict Cumberbatch, A$AP Rocky and Olivia Colman, among many others, set to be represented at the Park City, Utah festival.

“Kiss of the Spider Woman” was produced by Lopez’s ex-husband Ben Affleck, along with Matt Damon and others. It’s based on the 1976 novel of the same name by Manuel Puig and was first adapted for the screen in 1985. That film starred William Hurt, Raul Julia and Sonia Braga, with Hurt winning the Oscar for best supporting actor. “Spider Woman” was also turned into a Tony-winning Broadway musical in 1993.

Diego Luna stars alongside Lopez in the remake of the drama, which follows a political prisoner who forms an unlikely bond with his cellmate, who in turn “recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna,” according to the festival release. Naturally, Lopez portrays the diva.

Also set to make its world premiere at this year’s festival is the dramedy “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” about a mother on Long Island navigating her way through adversity that stars Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Additional projects marking their world premieres are Olivia Colman and John Lithgow’s “Jimpa,” “Train Film” starring Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon and William H. Macy, and “Rebuilding” starring Josh O’Connor along with “White Lotus” breakout Meghann Fahy.

The festival will feature some buzzy documentaries including “Sally,” which will chronicle little-known parts of the life of Sally Ride, the first American woman to blast off into space, and the “Sly Lives!” doc, which will examine the life and legacy of funk band Sly and the Family Stone.

“One to One: John & Yoko” – a documentary exploring the “seminal and transformative 18 months” that John Lennon and Yoko Ono spent living in Greenwich Village, New York City, in the early 1970s – will debut in the festival’s Spotlight program.

The Sundance Film Festival will take place between January 23 and February 2 next year in Park City, Utah.

