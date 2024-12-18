Kieran Culkin and Colman Domingo derail ‘Actors on Actors’ interview with lively debate about astrology

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Kieran Culkin doesn’t want to know what your Zodiac sign is, nor does he believe that it sheds any light on your personality.

The “A Real Pain” star made his feelings abundantly clear during Variety’s “Actors on Actors” interview with Colman Domingo, published on Wednesday, wherein Culkin playfully sparred with the “Sing Sing” actor about whether your star sign means anything at all.

“You still didn’t tell me what your sign was though,” Domingo said.

“Because it doesn’t matter,” Culkin clapped back with his signature sarcasm. “There’s no such thing as signs. You actually believe in this hocus pocus?”

Domingo – a proud Sagittarius – said he does, in fact, believe in that hocus pocus. When Culkin dismissed him by saying that “nobody’s a Sagittarius,” Domingo said that not only is he one, but so was the late Anna Nicole Smith.

“No, she wasn’t. She was a person. She had a birthday, that’s all,” Culkin quipped.

The thespians’ astrology debate began not even five minutes into the 45-minute-long interview.

Culkin went on to say that he purposefully reads the horoscope of a different sign to make a point that it’s “so general” when someone asks him to read their horoscope.

Colman retorted that your horoscope is “specific when it comes to attributes of your personality.”

“Horse—t!” Culkin delicately replied.

At some point, the two went on to eventually speak about their Golden Globe-nominated roles in their respective projects during their “Actors” interview, but what a fun way to kick things off.

If the hilarious conversation proved anything at all, though, it’s that Culkin is such a Libra.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.