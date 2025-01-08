SAG Award nominees to be revealed

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The nominees for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be revealed on Wednesday morning.

Actors Joey King and Cooper Koch are set to announce the nominees on the Netflix YouTube channel at 10:30am ET.

The ceremony will stream live on Netflix for the first time on Sunday, February 23, with Kristen Bell as the host.

A list of nomination categories follows below. Check back for live updates.

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

STUNT ENSEMBLE HONORS

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

