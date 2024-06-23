‘Significant number of flights’ at Manchester Airport disrupted due to power cut

By Alex Stambaugh, CNN

(CNN) — Manchester Airport, one of the UK’s busiest airports, has been impacted by a power cut early this morning.

A “significant number of flights” operating from the airport in northern England have been impacted by a “major” power cut in the area, the airport said in a statement on Sunday.

“Manchester Airport was affected by a major power cut in the area earlier this morning. This has caused widespread disruption and a significant number of flights, particularly from Terminals 1 and 2, are expected to be delayed or cancelled,” the airport said.

The airport has since said “power has been restored,” but reiterated that a “number of flights are likely to be cancelled.”

The airport has advised passengers due to fly from Terminals 1 and 2 “not to come to the airport until further notice and to contact their airlines.”

Those traveling from Terminal 3 should proceed to the airport as usual, it said. However, the updated statement noted that they “could be affected by delays.”

The airport also noted that it is working to get passengers already at the airport on their flights, but that the “disruption caused by the outage means in some instances baggage may not be on those flights.”

A number of flights meant to arrive at Manchester Airport are now “being diverted to other airports,” the statement said, advising anyone due to pick up passengers from the airport to check before they travel.

This story has been updated with additional information.

