Small plane crashes in fireball on busy Boca Raton street

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transporation Safety Board will investigate a small plane that crashed along a busy street and erupted into a fireball just outside the Boca Raton, Florida, airport Friday morning.

Three people were onboard the twin engine Cessna 310 when it crashed, the FAA told CNN. Their conditions were not disclosed.

The plane took off from Boca Raton about 10:20 a.m. and was headed to Tallahassee.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community,” Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue.”

The flight tracking site shows the aircraft made repeated loops around the airport before the crash.

“I heard it like zooming by a couple of times and then whew – a plane crashed,” one witness said on video posted to social media.

“The whole building shook,” another man noted.

