today at 7:18 PM
Palm Springs International Film Festival kicks off with ’80 for Brady’ world premiere

The 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival is here! Opening night took place on Friday with the world premiere of "80 for Brady" at Palm Springs High School.

Watch: 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala and Red Carpet

"80 for Brady" has some legendary stars, headlined by Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and Lily Tomlin, all of who were expected to walk the red carpet.

The film is about four best friends who decide to go to the 2017 Super Bowl to see then-Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady play. It's based on a true story.

News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao is at the premiere, she'll have more tonight at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Samantha Lomibao

