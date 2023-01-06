Palm Springs International Film Festival kicks off with ’80 for Brady’ world premiere

The 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival is here! Opening night took place on Friday with the world premiere of "80 for Brady" at Palm Springs High School.

"80 for Brady" has some legendary stars, headlined by Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and Lily Tomlin, all of who were expected to walk the red carpet.

. @samanthaKESQ is at the world premiere of #80forBrady! The film, starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Fields, & Rita Moreno, is the opening film at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. She'll have more tonight on News Channel 3



— KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) January 7, 2023

The film is about four best friends who decide to go to the 2017 Super Bowl to see then-Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady play. It's based on a true story.

