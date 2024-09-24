CBP seize 120 lbs of fentanyl pills hidden in vehicle at Calexico port of entry

Border Patrol officers seized approximately 120 pounds of blue fentanyl pills concealed in a vehicle at the Calexico port of entry.

The fentanyl was found when on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 16. A 27-year-old woman driving a white sedan went through the port’s vehicle SENTRI lane. CBP officers conducted an initial inspection and referred the driver and vehicle for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers utilized non-intrusive inspection technology to screen the vehicle, revealing anomalies.

A CBP K9 team conducted a cursory inspection of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Upon further examination, CBP officers extracted a total of 82 packages concealed within the vehicle’s doors, quarter panels, spare tire, and firewall.

The contents of the packages were tested and identified as fentanyl with a total weight of approximately 120 pounds.

“Our officers have successfully intercepted a substantial quantity of blue fentanyl pills, thwarting a significant threat to community safety,” stated Roque Caza, Port Director of the Area Port of Calexico. “I am immensely proud of our officers whose continued commitment and relentless vigilance have been instrumental in disrupting drug smuggling along our southern borders.”

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

This seizure is part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.

Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans between 18 and 45 years old.

According to public health statistics, there were 550 known fentanyl- related fatalities countywide in 2023, a 9% increase from 2022, when there were 503.

Fentanyl is manufactured in overseas labs, principally in China, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which says the synthetic opioid is smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border by cartels.

Fentanyl is 80-100 times more potent than morphine and can be mixed into any number of street narcotics and prescription drugs, without a user knowing what he or she is consuming. Ingestion of only two milligrams can be fatal.