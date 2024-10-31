Nearly 115 lbs of fentanyl pills found hidden in vehicle at Calexico port of entry

Border Patrol officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills found hidden in a vehicle.

The discovery was made on Friday. According to Border Patrol, CBP officers encountered a 26-year-old man driving a red sedan seeking entry into the United States from Mexico.

After initial inspection, CBP officers referred the driver and vehicle for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, the driver and vehicle were screened using non-intrusive inspection technology revealing anomalies. A CBP K-9 team conducted a cursory inspection of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Upon further examination, CBP officers extracted a total of 44 packages concealed within the vehicle’s fender and bumper.

The contents of the packages were tested and identified as fentanyl with a total weight of 114 pounds.

The suspect was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The vehicle and narcotics were seized by CBP officers.