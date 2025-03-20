Child tests positive for fentanyl after ingesting pills at childcare facility in Victorville

At least one child tested positive for fentanyl after ingesting "mystery" pills found in a classroom at a Victorville childcare facility.

The incident happened Tuesday at the La Petite Academy.

"La Petite staff located/collected the pills and immediately notified law enforcement. The responding deputy recognized the blue pills with “M30” imprinted on them as possible counterfeit pills which may contain fentanyl," reads a news release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. "The La Petite staff reviewed video surveillance and identified three children who appeared to have ingested the pills."

The parents of the children were notified. The children, along with two staff members, were treated at local hospitals where at least one child tested positive for fentanyl.

On Wednesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Gang/Narcotic Divisions Overdose Response Team assumed the investigation and conducted additional interviews with staff and parents. The center is cooperating with law enforcement to help determine the origin of the pills.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other potential victims is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (909) 387-8400. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.