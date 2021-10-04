Comprehensive Cancer Center at Desert Regional extending its hours for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer

October is going pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Comprehensive Cancer Center at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs is starting its annual Mammogram Mondays for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The center is extending its hours on Mondays to help get more women screened.

Throughout October, the center will be open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

"This is the time. the time of year to remind you to get in and get your mammogram" said Judy Jackson, the center's medical director.

With just a phone call to the center, you'll be set up with an appointment. Once you walk through the front door, it's a simple non-invasive process.

"The exam itself should only take about 15 minutes shouldn't be painful at all. it should be very easy," said Jessica Jones, a manager at the center.

You step in front of this machine that performs the scan

"It's very minimal. it's always controlled at the comfort level of the patient," Jones said.

A few minutes of your day could possibly be life-saving.

"We want to catch your cancer. We want you in here, we want to take care of you. We want to get this out of your life and in the past," Jackson said.

During the pandemic, Jackson said she saw many patients who put off check-ups. So, she urges women to take the initiative to put their health first.

"Cancer doesn't stop for COVID. We are seeing more and more patients with more and more advanced disease. Don't let this be you. Please come in and let us help you," Jackson said.

Through the month of October, the cancer center is accommodating patients who need that extra time in the day to get screened. Those without insurance aren't being turned away. the cancer center says it will do its best to help find ways to pay for the mammogram test.

For more information, visit https://desertcancercenter.com/ or call 888-618-7359.