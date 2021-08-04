WHO calls for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September

CNN – Health

By Naomi Thomas, CNN

The World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.

“WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated. To make that happen, we need everyone’s cooperation, especially the handful of countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.