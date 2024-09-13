Boar’s Head to close Virginia plant linked to deadly listeria outbreak

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

(CNN) — Boar’s Head will close the Virginia plant that produced deli meat products tied to a deadly listeria outbreak, the company said on Friday.

The move is part of several changes made after what it called a “dark moment in our company’s history.” Boar’s Head said it will permanently discontinue sales of liverwurst after an investigation found its production process was the root cause of the listeria contamination. It will also appoint a new food safety officer and food safety council made up of independent industry experts.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to our customers and to the safety and quality of our products,” the company said in a letter to consumers. “We are determined to learn from this experience and emerge stronger.”

US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service reports from the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt, Virginia, have described insects, mold, “blood in puddles on the floor” and a “rancid smell in the cooler” at various points since 2022. Another report from 2022 cited “major deficiencies” with the plant’s physical conditions — rusty equipment, peeling and flaking paint, loose caulk, holes in walls, product residue on surfaces and dripping condensation — those posed an “imminent threat.” The reports said plant management was notified and directed to take corrective action.

But a USDA Notice of Suspension for the Virginia facility, shared by Boar’s Head, describes “inadequate controls” that allowed equipment and employees to move throughout the facility, potentially spreading bacteria.

“Given the seriousness of the outbreak, and the fact that it originated at Jarratt, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely close this location, which has not been operational since late July 2024,” the company said in the letter. “It pains us to impact the livelihoods of hundreds of hard-working employees. We do not take lightly our responsibility as one of the area’s largest employers. But, under these circumstances, we feel that a plant closure is the most prudent course.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 57 people have been hospitalized in 18 states in connection with the listeria outbreak, and nine people have died. The agency called it the largest listeria outbreak since one linked to cantaloupe in 2011.

The actual number of illnesses is probably higher than what’s been reported because some people may have had milder illnesses and were not tested for listeria, the CDC said. The agency continues to advise consumers to check their kitchens for recalled products, which have “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on labels and have sell-by dates into October 2024.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.