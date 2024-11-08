Feeling stressed this week? A walk outside can help

By Katia Hetter, CNN

(CNN) — No matter their political persuasion, many people may be feeling stressed and anxious during election week in the United States.

Given how important stress relief is for our mental and physical health, I thought CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen could offer some simple, affordable and science-based recommendations for me.

Wen is an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University. She previously was Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: Why is stress relief important for both physical and mental health?

Dr. Leana Wen: When people experience stress, their bodies release hormones that have a variety of effects. Their hearts beat faster, their blood pressure and blood sugar increase, and blood flow and energy are directed away from parts of the body like the immune system. These are not necessarily problems in the short term and can even help people in certain instances, such as athletes achieving a better performance or workers finishing a difficult project.

If the stress response is continuous, problems can arise. They include mental health concerns such as depression and anxiety. People can develop problems sleeping, headaches, backaches, and have difficulty with memory and concentration. And persistent stress is linked with higher rates of hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

CNN: What kinds of symptoms can alert someone that they need stress relief?

Wen: Some people may develop physiological symptoms, such as their heart beating faster than usual, headaches or abdominal cramping. They may become more irritable and anger more easily. They may have a hard time sleeping or concentrating at work. All of these are signs that they need to take action to try to reduce their stress level.

CNN: You’ve mentioned that walking outside can help reduce stress. What’s the evidence there?

Wen: There is actually a lot of evidence that going outside, and specifically being surrounded by nature, can have many beneficial health impacts. Specifically, there is a practice called forest bathing, which involves being immersed in nature. This is not actual bathing. Rather, the person spends time in nature through activities such as a leisurely walk or just sitting and enjoying the surroundings.

This practice has its roots in Japan, where it’s called shinrin-yoku. There are numerous studies on “forest therapy” that show that being in nature can lower anxiety and improve mood. It can reduce blood pressure, help with sleep and even enhance immune system function. Researchers hypothesize that being in nature decreases stress hormones, therefore reducing blood pressure and heart rate and reversing the impact of stress on the immune, endocrine, gastrointestinal and other body systems.

CNN: Is it better for people to exercise while outdoors, or is just being in nature enough?

Wen: The studies on forest bathing involve simply being outside, immersed in nature. There appears to be a positive effect on mental and physical health from just this activity.

Physical exercise, of course, can also reduce stress. This works to reduce the body’s stress hormones while stimulating production of endorphins, which helps improve people’s sense of well-being. Something as short as a 10-minute walk can reduce fatigue, improve concentration and induce positive emotions.

CNN: What kinds of activities should people engage in to best reduce stress?

Wen: I would first ask what has the person done before that has helped them reduce stress. Some people love intense exercise. Others might find that daunting but might enjoy a slow, leisurely walk. Similarly, some people enjoy being around others and would want to find friends to walk and talk with, while others find the most relief by being alone.

There are three other things I’d encourage people to keep in mind. First, being in nature in some way does seem to help with health. Try to get outside when possible. Find green space — a forest is ideal, but even a park or any space with trees and grass would help. Keep in mind that forest bathing is a mindfulness practice. This is not the time to turn on your headphones at full blast and doomscroll on your phone. Rather, take the time to smell the air, look around you and listen to the sounds of nature. Deep breathing exercises can add to the experience, as can mindfulness meditation.

Second, don’t let perfect be the enemy of the good. Maybe you can’t get to your favorite trail to walk around, but there is a park close to your office that you can walk to and have lunch on a bench. Maybe you can’t get outside that much. You can still bring the effects of nature to you. A study from Australia during the Covid-19 pandemic found that people who had a view of trees and grass from their apartments had better mental resilience than those who didn’t. Even if you don’t go outside much during the day, find a view of green space and then go for a walk when you can.

Third, knowing what kinds of things not to turn to is just as important as knowing what can help. Alcohol, cigarettes and drugs may relieve stress in the short term, but they do not help long term and of course can lead to many other health problems down the line.

CNN: What are signs that people may need additional assistance with stress relief?

Wen: Turning to binge drinking and drugs to self-medicate and cope with stress is a sign that someone needs additional medical assistance. Another sign is lashing out at others and losing interest in activities you normally enjoy. Please talk to your primary care clinician or mental health provider if you are struggling.

