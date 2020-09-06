Valley mother seeking help in finding missing La Quinta High School grad Taylor Lipman

Home

A Valley mother is asking the public for help in tracking down her missing daughter.

23-year old Taylor Lipman is a 2014 graduate of La Quinta High School.

Her mother Christa Lipman tells News Channel 3 that her daughter was abducted on or before September 2nd in San Diego, near the U.S. Mexico border.

Lipman tells us surveillance footage captured in the area shows Taylor being put into a dark colored Mercedes Benz.

Taylor's Mini Cooper was found abandoned at the border with the keys still in the car.

Lipman is currently enrolled at Florida State University.

The family is asking anyone who might have information in the case to contact San Diego police at (619) 424-0207

The Lipman family has also started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise funds to hire a private investigator for help in finding Taylor.