Firefighters are currently on scene for a single-story fire in Desert Hot Springs.

News Channel 3 received the call just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday Night.

Cal Fire officials confirmed the blaze is on the 71000 block of Dillion Rd. in Desert Hot Springs

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

