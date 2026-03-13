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La histórica temporada del equipo femenino de fútbol del CHVS llega a su fin con una derrota en la final estatal

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Published 4:02 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) - El equipo femenino de fútbol de Coachella Valley High School perdió el la final estatal el viernes en Sacramento.

Las Lady Arabs cayeron por 4-1 ante el instituto Marin Catholic, campeón regional del norte de California, en el instituto Natomas de Sacramento, California.

Las Lady Arabs se proclamaron campeonas de la División 5 de la CIF y de los campeonatos regionales estatales de la CIF por primera vez, en su camino hacia el juego Campeonato Estatal de la CIF.

El Distrito Escolar Unificado del Valle de Coachella ha rendido homenaje a las Lady Arabs por su temporada histórica:

"Esta participación en el campeonato marcó un momento histórico para Coachella Valley High School y el Distrito Escolar Unificado de Coachella Valley. Tras ganar el Campeonato Regional del Sur de la CIF, las Lady Arabs se clasificaron para la final estatal, representando al sur de California en el máximo nivel de la competición de escuelas secundarias del estado.

A lo largo de la postemporada, las Lady Arabs demostraron determinación, trabajo en equipo y resistencia a medida que avanzaban en la competición regional hasta ganarse la oportunidad de disputar el título estatal.

La superintendente, la Dra. Frances Esparza, y la Mesa Directiva de Educación de CVUSD felicitan al entrenador Francisco Morales, al equipo técnico y a las estudiantes-atletas por su dedicación a lo largo de una temporada excepcional. El distrito también agradece a las familias, al personal y a los miembros de la comunidad, cuyo apoyo constante ha animado al equipo durante su extraordinaria trayectoria en la postemporada.

El hecho de haber llegado a la final estatal de la División IV de CIF refleja el compromiso y la perseverancia de estas estudiantes-atletas y es un logro del que se enorgullecen tanto Coachella Valley High School como toda la comunidad de CVUSD.

El Distrito Escolar Unificado del Valle de Coachella felicita a las Lady Arabs por haber hecho historia para su escuela y su comunidad. ¡TODAS SON CAMPEONAS!

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