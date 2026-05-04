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American Reproductive Centers inicia las obras de su nuevo centro en Palm Springs

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Updated
today at 6:59 PM
Published 6:43 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Las autoridades de Palm Springs han puesto hoy la primera piedra de un nuevo centro médico en el emplazamiento de una clínica de fertilidad que fue objeto de un bombardeo mortal el año pasado.

"Casi un año después del atentado intencionado que conmocionó a nuestra comunidad y destruyó los American Reproductive Centers (ARC), la organización da un paso significativo hacia adelante: inicia la construcción de un nuevo centro de salud reproductiva de última generación en su ubicación original de Palm Springs," afirmaron las autoridades municipales en un comunicado.

La ceremonia tuvo lugar el lunes al mediodía en el 1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive.

La clínica, situada entre North Indian Canyon Drive y North Palm Canyon Drive, estará protegida por un muro de más de dos metros de altura y una valla que rodea el edificio, además de una garita de vigilancia en la entrada principal. Incluirá lo que las autoridades han descrito como un laboratorio de fecundación in vitro pionero en su género, una ampliación de los servicios a los pacientes y una mejora de las capacidades operativas.

"Ha sido un año extraordinario y lleno de retos, y no podría estar más orgulloso de alcanzar este hito en la reconstrucción de ARC», declaró el Dr. Maher Abdallah, fundador y director médico de ARC, en un comunicado. "El inmenso apoyo recibido de nuestra comunidad ha sido sencillamente extraordinario. No hay ningún lugar en el que prefiramos construir este centro de vanguardia que aquí, en casa, donde están nuestras raíces y donde nuestro compromiso sigue siendo más fuerte."

El bombazo, calificado por las autoridades como un acto intencionado de terrorismo interno, tuvo lugar el 17 de mayo de 2025, cuando la explosión de un vehículo causó la muerte del sospechoso y dejó heridas a otras cuatro personas. La clínica, que en ese momento estaba cerrada, y varios comercios cercanos sufrieron daños a causa de la explosión. Sin embargo, todos los embriones que se encontraban en el centro de fecundación in vitro resultaron ilesos, según informaron las autoridades.

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