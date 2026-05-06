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Tres personas arrestadas tras una investigación por negligencia médica en una negocio en Indio

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today at 4:21 PM
Published 4:08 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Tres personas fueron detenidas en el marco de una investigación por negligencia médica en un negocio de Indio.

Alfonso Salvador Gomez Sotelo, de 46 años, Sandra Leticia Félix Gómez, de 46 años, y Renée Daniela Romo Ramírez, de 33 años, fueron detenidas el jueves. Las tres sospechosas estaban relacionadas con Fajas Salud y Vanidades, un establecimiento comercial ubicado en el bloque 81700 de Highway 111.

La policía ha informado de que, en el transcurso de la investigación, los detectives identificaron a Gómez Sotelo como la persona responsable de realizar procedimientos médicos ilegales, incluidas intervenciones quirúrgicas. Los investigadores determinaron que Gómez Sotelo no cuenta con licencia para ejercer la medicina en el estado de California.

Además, el negocio no tiene licencia para realizar procedimientos médicos ni estéticos.

Los tres sospechosos fueron imputados el lunes, cada uno de ellos por ejercer sin licencia. Gómez Sotelo y Félix Gómez también fueron imputados por lesiones graves.

Detectives están buscando activamente identificar a otras víctimas o a personas que puedan haber tenido contacto con esta empresa o con la persona implicada. Se anima a cualquier persona que tenga información a ponerse en contacto con el IPD, el detective Ortega, (760) 391-4057, o con el investigador Watkins de la División de Investigación del Departamento de Asuntos del Consumidor de California, (916) 340-5892, o a llamar a Valley Crime Stoppers al (760) 341-STOP.

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