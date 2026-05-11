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Ambos carriles de la I-10 han quedado cerrados en Chiriaco Summit debido al incendio de un camión de gran tonelaje

CHP Indio
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Published 3:58 PM

CHIRIACO SUMMIT, Calif. (KESQ) - Un camión de gran tonelaje se incendió hoy en la autopista interestatal 10, en dirección este, a la altura de Chiriaco Summit, pero no se han registrado heridos.

El incendio se produjo poco antes de las 2:30 p.m. del lunes al oeste de Cottonwood Springs Road, según la Patrulla de Carreteras de California.

El conductor pudo salir del vehículo, según informaron las autoridades. No se supo de inmediato qué contenía el camión, pero se solicitó la presencia de un equipo de materiales peligrosos en el lugar debido a la presencia de un material corrosivo.

Los carriles en dirección oeste y este se cerraron temporalmente debido al denso humo en la zona. El tráfico en dirección oeste se desvió por Box Canyon Road.

Se está investigando la causa del incendio

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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