Skip to Content
Kunamundo

Se fija la fecha del juicio para una mujer de Coachella acusada de matar a puñaladas a su madre

Marilyn Cardenas
RSO / KESQ
Marilyn Cardenas
By
Updated
today at 4:53 PM
Published 4:50 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Un juez ha confirmado que el juicio contra una mujer de Coachella acusada de matar a puñaladas a su madre, de 53 años, se llevará a cabo el 25 de agosto.

Marilyn Alisa Cárdenas, de 25 años, está acusada de asesinato y de un agravante por el uso de un arma mortal en la comisión de un delito grave, en relación con el ataque a Elba Estrada, de San Bernardino, en 2024.

Durante una vista preliminar celebrada el lunes en el Centro de Justicia Larson de Indio, el juez Dean Benjamini, del Tribunal Superior del condado de Riverside, se reunió con la fiscalía y la defensa para acordar el calendario, y ambas partes acordaron prepararse para el juicio en la última semana de agosto. No obstante, la fecha podría modificarse si surgieran conflictos, algo que no es infrecuente en verano.

Cárdenas se encuentra detenida en el Centro Penitenciario Smith en lugar de pagar una fianza de 1 millón de dólares.

Según el sargento Lance Stoyer, de la oficina del sheriff, poco antes de las 18:00 horas del 15 de enero de 2024, se produjo una disputa no especificada entre la acusada y su madrecerca del Indian Palms Country Club & Resort, en el bloque 83000 de la Avenida 48.

Stoyer indicó que los testigos llamaron al 911 y que los agentes de patrulla llegaron al lugar en pocos minutos, encontrando a Estrada en el suelo con evidentes heridas de arma blanca.

Los servicios de emergencia intentaron reanimarla, pero la víctima fue declarada muerta en el lugar poco después. Los detectives de la Unidad Central de Homicidios se hicieron cargo de la investigación e identificaron rápidamente a Cárdenas, que se encontraba en el lugar, como la presunta agresora.

Fue detenida sin incidentes.

No se reveló el posible motivo. Los investigadores indicaron que la acusada se había trasladado recientemente al Valle de Coachella desde otro lugar.

No tiene antecedentes documentados de condenas por delitos graves.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.