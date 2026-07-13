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Hombre de 22 años fallece en un choque en Indio; otra persona resulta herida

KESQ
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today at 4:09 PM
Published 12:13 PM

Actualización - 4:00 PM:

El hombre que falleció en el choque fue identificado como Jason Chávez, de 22 años, residente de Indio.

A partir de las 2:35 p. m., la carretera ha sido reabierta, la policía anunció.

Reporte Original - 12:13 p.m.

INDIO, California — Una persona falleció y otra resultó herida la mañana del lunes después de que una camioneta volcara en Fred Waring Drive, en Indio, lo que provocó que ambos ocupantes salieran despedidos del vehículo, según informó el Departamento de Policía de Indio.

El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 8:13 a. m. mientras una camioneta Toyota Tundra de color azul circulaba en dirección oeste por Fred Waring Drive. Según la investigación preliminar de la policía de Indio, el vehículo aparentemente perdió el control y volcó, expulsando a sus dos ocupantes adultos.

Un hombre adulto, de unos 20 años de edad, fue declarado muerto en el lugar de los hechos. El segundo ocupante adulto resultó herido y fue trasladado a un hospital local para recibir atención médica.

Aunque los informes iniciales indicaban que en el accidente habían participado dos vehículos, los investigadores señalan ahora que un segundo vehículo chocó contra escombros resultantes de la colisión, pero al parecer no estuvo involucrado en el accidente original.

La Unidad de Tráfico del Departamento de Policía de Indio se ha hecho cargo de la investigación. La causa del accidente sigue bajo investigación.

El tramo de Fred Waring Drive en dirección oeste permanece cerrado entre las calles Madison y Burr mientras los investigadores procesan la escena. Se recomienda a los automovilistas evitar la zona y utilizar rutas alternativas.

La Oficina del Forense del Condado de Riverside dará a conocer la identidad del fallecido una vez que se haya notificado a sus familiares.

Se solicita a cualquier persona que tenga información sobre la colisión que se comunique con el oficial de tráfico Yuhas, del Departamento de Policía de Indio, llamando al (760) 391-4057.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo que se actualizará a medida que surja más información.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Luis Medina

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