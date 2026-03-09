Skip to Content
Tras las rejas dos sujetos acusados de robo

Ya están en la cárcel dos sujetos de contenedor de almacenamiento de construcción en Rancho Mirage que se robaron varios materiales eléctricos y de construcción en el área de la calle Frank Sinatra.

Los oficiales del Sheriff responden a las 6:35 de la mañana el pasado 24 de febrero y después de una investigación capturaron a un hombre de 29 años y otro de 44 años relacionados con el robo, después durante varios cateos recuperaron lo que se habían robado.

