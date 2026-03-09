Skip to Content
Voraz incendio en vivienda de Indio

Un voraz incendio se registró en una vivienda ubicada en el área de la calle Jefferson y la avenida 40 en Indio, a donde llegaron los bomberos que reportaron que el fuego inicio en una chimenea y luego se expandió a toda la casa en la que se hospedaban 16 personas que rentaban la vivienda.

El incendio fue reportado a las 7:00 p.m. de la noche el viernes pasado.                              La propiedad de 10 acres fue declarada pérdida total, pero las 16 personas que se encontraban hospedadas fueron evacuadas de forma segura.

