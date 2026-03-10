Skip to Content
Persona atropellada en Palm Desert

Una persona resultó herida de gravedad después de ser atropellada cuando caminaba por el área de la calle cook y la avenida 42 en Palm Desert.

La persona sufrió heridas graves y fue trasladada al hospital.

El conductor del auto permaneció en el lugar y fue interrogado por las autoridades, pero no fue arrestado.

El accidente que ocurrió ayer a las 8 de la noche continúa bajo investigación.

Nancy Prado

