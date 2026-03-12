Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Decomisan cargamento de cocaína cerca de Indio

CBP
Published 11:19 AM

Agentes de la migra decomisaron un cargamento de cocaína después de detener un vehículo cerca de Indio en el que con ayuda de un perro entrenado encontraron 18 paquetes del narcótico con un peso de 48 libras, con un valor superior a $420,000 dólares.

Cabe mencionar que el individuo que conducía el auto tenía antecedentes relacionados con narcóticos.

Nancy Prado

