Preocupacion por peatones en la calle Frank Sinatra y el Hwy 111

Published 11:04 AM

Las autoridades están preocupadas por la seguridad en la intersección de la calle Frank Sinatra y el Hwy 111 tras varios accidentes mortales en los últimos años. Funcionarios de la ciudad dicen que durante las investigaciones encontraron que las personas que murieron no estaban usando un cruce peatonal y que determino que los conductores no tuvieron la culpa. Además, mencionaron que continuaran monitoreando los datos de trafico y las tendencias de seguridad a lo largo del Hwy 111

Nancy Prado

