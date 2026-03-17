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La Poderosa

Accidente automovilístico en Cabazon

CAL FIRE
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New
Published 8:42 AM

Las autoridades reportaron la muerte de una mujer en un accidente automovilístico en Cabazon.

Según la Patrulla de Caminos de California, Shaundeen Boniface, de 46 años, falleció tras un choque a alta velocidad en calles de dicha comunidad, muy cerca del Freeway 10.

Los investigadores informaron que la mujer perdió el control de su vehículo, chocó contra un divisor de concreto y luego se estrelló de frente con otro carro, en el cual el conductor y su pasajero resultaron heridos en el accidente y fueron trasportados al hospital de Palm Springs, mientras que la mujer del primer auto murió en el lugar del accidente.

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Nancy Prado

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